Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.17. Compagnie Financiere Richemont shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 82,893 shares trading hands.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.
About Compagnie Financiere Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
