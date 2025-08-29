Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.17. Compagnie Financiere Richemont shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 82,893 shares trading hands.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

About Compagnie Financiere Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.