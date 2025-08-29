Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU) SVP Jeffrey Levy Sells 1,440 Shares

Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Levy sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at $408,606.66. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Community Financial System Price Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $60.47 on Friday. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Community Financial System alerts:

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The firm had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Community Financial System’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 19.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 14,655.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Community Financial System

About Community Financial System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.