Comerica Bank Purchases 7,583 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Comerica Bank grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 124.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 87.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,871 shares of company stock worth $442,626,576. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading set a $405.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COIN opened at $308.47 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

