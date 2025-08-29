Comerica Bank Has $5.19 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MELI stock opened at $2,472.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,412.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,285.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

