Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $135.48.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.