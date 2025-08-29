Comerica Bank Acquires 11,325 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $119.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3506 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

