Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 725.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,819 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 484,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 559,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 406,325 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 872,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 84,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

