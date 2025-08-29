Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 30,200 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $59,600,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,884,000 after buying an additional 978,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

