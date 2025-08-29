Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $6.75 Million in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $91.83 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

