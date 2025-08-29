Clough Capital Partners L P Has $41.44 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,749,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $751.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.61 and its 200-day moving average is $658.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.11, for a total value of $390,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,692.21. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total value of $364,708.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,803 shares of company stock valued at $235,398,025. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

