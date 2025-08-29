Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Up 125.2% – Here’s Why

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 125.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 710,490,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,018% from the average daily volume of 13,882,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 4.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.15.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

