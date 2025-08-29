Clayton Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Clayton Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 321,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.