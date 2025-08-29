Clayton Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Clayton Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

