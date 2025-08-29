Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

