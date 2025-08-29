Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CC. Mizuho upped their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $77,828.90. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 131,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,424.95. This represents a 6.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,044.76. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,290 shares of company stock worth $250,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 73.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

