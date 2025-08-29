Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chart Industries by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $198.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.69.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Johnson Rice downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

