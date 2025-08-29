Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Chagee Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CHA opened at $22.00 on Friday. Chagee has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chagee in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.70 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chagee in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.50 target price for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Chagee in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chagee in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chagee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $851,000.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

