Cetus Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $13.44 Million (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $13.44 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 833,695,652 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.09517345 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $10,487,655.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

