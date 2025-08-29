Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Sells $100,216.08 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $100,216.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4,556.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.