CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.2%

CECO stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $48.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000. This represents a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,128,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.