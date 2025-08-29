Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.75.

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Personal Finance, Vehicle Financing, Store Operations, New Zealand, and UK segments. The Personal Finance segment provides personal loans.

