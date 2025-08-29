Carclo (LON:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%.
Carclo Price Performance
LON CAR opened at GBX 47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.53. Carclo has a 12-month low of GBX 19 and a 12-month high of GBX 51.
Carclo Company Profile
