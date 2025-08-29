Carclo (LON:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%.

Carclo Price Performance

LON CAR opened at GBX 47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.53. Carclo has a 12-month low of GBX 19 and a 12-month high of GBX 51.

Carclo Company Profile



Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

