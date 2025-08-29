Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1934 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

Shares of CSWC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $311,170,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $21,846,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,433,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 618,480 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $6,407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 289,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

