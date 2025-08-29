Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,381,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,721,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,871,000 after purchasing an additional 109,753 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 136,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Finally, Entrewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,608 shares of company stock valued at $47,204,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $211.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

