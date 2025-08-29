Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $77.73.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.