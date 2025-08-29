Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a 38.1% increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,619,000 after acquiring an additional 234,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,849,000 after acquiring an additional 773,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

