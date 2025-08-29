Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $229,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,956.70. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,190 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM opened at $160.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

