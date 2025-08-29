Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $460.87 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748,998 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $460,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

