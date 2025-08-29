Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $424.60 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $424,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $473.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

