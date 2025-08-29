Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $196.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,487 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.21% of Lam Research worth $196,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $792,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $604,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

