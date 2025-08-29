Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990,488 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Bank of America worth $587,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 637,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $374.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

