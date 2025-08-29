Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805,451 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.99% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $1,285,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915,345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,523 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,822,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,129,000 after buying an additional 603,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,519,000 after buying an additional 16,094,168 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7%

CNQ stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

