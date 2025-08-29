Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.34% of Transdigm Group worth $267,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 67,151 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,388 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,398.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,497.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,417.20. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

