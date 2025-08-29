CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.23. CaixaBank shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 73,646 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.
