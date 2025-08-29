Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,010,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $5,725,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,000. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,094 shares of company stock worth $32,367,537 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $80.61 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

