Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

