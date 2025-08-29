Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 29,875 Graco Inc. $GGG

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

