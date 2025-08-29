Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 156,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Baxter International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 51,458,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,439,000 after buying an additional 1,081,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,540,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,140,000 after buying an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Baxter International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,825,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,731,000 after buying an additional 341,321 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 52.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,327,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,212,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BAX stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

