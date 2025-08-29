Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $4.47 Million in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 713.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 286.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

