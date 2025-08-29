Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,666 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $386.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

