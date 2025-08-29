Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.64.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $612.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

