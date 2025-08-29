Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 23,800 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 912.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.72 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

