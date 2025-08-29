Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 29th

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BFIX opened at $25.03 on Friday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

