Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 29th

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BFIX opened at $25.03 on Friday. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Build Bond Innovation ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.