BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.090-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.22 and a beta of 1.24. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. BRP had a positive return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.66%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $60,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BRP by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in BRP by 93.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

