Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 763,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,439,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 269,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

