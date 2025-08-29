Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $66.75

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.4615.
SKX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
