Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $66.75

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.4615.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.1%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,962 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,833,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 324,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,739,000 after purchasing an additional 583,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $140,963,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.