Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 181.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,568 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.8% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 451,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 461,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 90,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,533,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $759,028,000 after buying an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $11,540,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 2,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.79.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

