Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 6.1% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $308.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.