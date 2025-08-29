Brightlight Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AerSale Corporation $ASLE

Brightlight Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,337 shares during the period. AerSale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of AerSale worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 3,427.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 37.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 85.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of AerSale by 133.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AerSale by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASLE. Truist Financial downgraded AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ASLE stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. AerSale Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $418.96 million, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

