Brian McNamee Buys 312 Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Brian McNamee bought 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$216.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$67,578.89.
CSL Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.
CSL Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.485 per share. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $2.20. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is 50.38%.
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
